Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

CPT opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.85 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

