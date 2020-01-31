Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Earnings Results

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 566,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,329. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

