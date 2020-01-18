Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.97. 962,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com