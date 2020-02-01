Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.30-5.50 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

