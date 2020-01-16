Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 183.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,130.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 60,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

