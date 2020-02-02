Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.65 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 628709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.04.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$303.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

