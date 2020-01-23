Camellia (LON:CAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8,350.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,350 ($109.84) and last traded at GBX 8,550 ($112.47), with a volume of 1126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,800 ($115.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,785.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,514.64. The firm has a market cap of $230.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

