Campbell Soup Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?