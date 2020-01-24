Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 41,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

