Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Camping World stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.31. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Camping World by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund