Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,586. The company has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?