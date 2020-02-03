Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Camtek has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

