Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Trading Down 7.7%

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 1,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

