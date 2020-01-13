Can Investors Piggy-Back off of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)’s -1.81% Decline?

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) have moved lower over the course of the past week revealing negative downward near-term momentum for the shares. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -1.81% over the past week, -0.22% over the past 4-weeks, -18.75% over the past half year and -5.25% over the past full year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dedicated investors often strive hard to set themselves up for success. Finding long-lasting success in the stock market may not be an easy endeavor. The mindset of a short-term trader may differ greatly from that of a long-term investor. Investors often have to be prepared for many different situations. Obtaining the proper knowledge about stocks and the investing world is typically a main goal for active traders and investors. Once the investor is armed with knowledge, they may be able to see things that others cannot. This may involve staying up to date on various fundamentals, technicals, and macro-economic conditions.



The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 40.25, the 7-day is at 41.96, and the 3-day is spotted at 46.27 for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR).

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR). The current 50-day Moving Average is 98.99, the 200-day Moving Average is 104.47, and the 7-day is noted at 92.00. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -96.64. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is 20.47. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

New investors may be looking at the soaring stock market and wondering if now is a good time to try and get in on the action. Leaping into the market without proper research or a solid plan may leave the investor on the short end of the stick. Creating a stock investing plan can be as simple or complex as the individual chooses. Sometimes, keeping things simple may be the best way to go. Other times, there may be more than meets the eye, and a deep-dive into the crucial data may be required. New investors may be extremely excited to start buying stocks. They may have heard some great water cooler talk about the next big stock. There is always a possibility that the hot stock chatter may end up coming to fruition, but it could just as likely turn out to be terribly erroneous. Many individuals in the financial world will be quick to provide these can’t lose picks, but until this information is thoroughly researched, investors may want to proceed with caution.