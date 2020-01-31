Canaccord Genuity Boosts Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $85.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 18,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,506,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

