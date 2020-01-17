Canaccord Genuity Cuts Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.25

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.24.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.08 and a 12 month high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

