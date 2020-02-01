Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Quixant (LON:QXT) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QXT stock remained flat at $GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. 48,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quixant has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High