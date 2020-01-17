Canaccord Genuity Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.60

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:NGD opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.38. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $827.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$222.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

