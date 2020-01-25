Canaccord Genuity Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $130.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.88.

SWKS stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,442,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 625,029 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread