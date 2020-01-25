Canaccord Genuity Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.79. 7,865,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

