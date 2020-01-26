Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $589.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,702,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,701,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

