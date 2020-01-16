Canaccord Genuity Trims Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Target Price to C$53.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$48.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.36.

KL traded down C$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.88. 454,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,671. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$34.43 and a one year high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

