Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.28. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 164,177 shares.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $771.05 million and a P/E ratio of -103.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$88,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$626,181. Also, Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

