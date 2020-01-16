Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

According to Zacks, "Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company's jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. "

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

