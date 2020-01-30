Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $32.19. Canada Goose shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 1,073,177 shares trading hands.

GOOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

