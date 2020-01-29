Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.15

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.15 and last traded at C$42.65, with a volume of 228926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.64.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

