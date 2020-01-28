Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$65.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.79.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$57.26 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$45.56 and a one year high of C$57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

