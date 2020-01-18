Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s ranking:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

