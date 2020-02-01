Canadian National Railway Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$123.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.54 and a 52-week high of C$127.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Insiders sold 17,598 shares of company stock worth $2,151,784 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

