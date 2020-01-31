Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.69.

CNI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. 1,089,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,198. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

