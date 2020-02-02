Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Donald Carty Acquires 3,290 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700,566.06.

TSE CNR opened at C$123.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

