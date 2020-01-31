Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

TSE CNR traded up C$1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$125.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,867. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$120.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$120.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread