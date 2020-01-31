Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$122.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$125.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High