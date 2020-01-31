Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$130.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.50.

TSE:CNR opened at C$125.47 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$120.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?