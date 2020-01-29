Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the December 31st total of 18,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,055. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?