Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,790,700.36. Insiders sold 281,000 shares of company stock worth $11,026,246 over the last ninety days.

TSE CNQ traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$41.41. 1,449,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,332. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?