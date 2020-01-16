Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$210,900.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total value of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Michel Cusson Réal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$203,550.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michel Cusson Réal bought 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$144,250.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.54. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$30.01 and a 1-year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?