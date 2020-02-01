Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

CNQ traded down C$1.56 on Friday, reaching C$37.22. 4,798,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.92. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Pamela Anne Mcintyre sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total value of C$598,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,093,314.20. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total value of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,841,260.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

