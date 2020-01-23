Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 52,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 109,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?