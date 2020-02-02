Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.90. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $220,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

