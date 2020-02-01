Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.81. 692,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

