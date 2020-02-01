Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average of $238.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

