Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $397.00 at UBS Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $349.00 to $397.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.35% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $269.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

