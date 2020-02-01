Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $271.00 at Stephens

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Stephens from $264.00 to $271.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Shares of CP opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 869,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 288,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

