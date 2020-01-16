Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$365.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$342.56.

CP stock traded down C$0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$340.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$255.10 and a twelve month high of C$349.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$330.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$312.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks