Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$385.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$370.00 to C$385.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$345.75.

TSE CP opened at C$351.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$259.99 and a 12 month high of C$355.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$338.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$315.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?