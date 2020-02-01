Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$353.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$351.00 to C$353.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$345.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$351.55. 405,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$337.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$314.82. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$259.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$355.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

