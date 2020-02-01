Canadian Pacific Railway’s (CP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $291.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $269.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

CP opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?