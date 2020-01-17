Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $869.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $865.30 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $901.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

