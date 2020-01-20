Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 210.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,585 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $263,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 1,299,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

